BRIEF-Capital Power Posts Q4 Adj. Earnings Per Share C$0.24

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Capital Power Corp:

* CAPITAL POWER REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.24

* ‍NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS IN Q4 OF 2017 WAS $10 MILLION, OR BASIC LOSS OF $0.20 PER SHARE​

* CAPITAL POWER - ‍DURING Q4 ,TCJA RESULTED IN RE-MEASUREMENT OF U.S. DEFERRED TAX ASSETS & LIABILITIES RESULTING DEFERRED INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $31 MILLION​

* QTRLY REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $261 MILLION VERSUS $280 MILLION ‍​

* ‍EXPECTS ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FOR 2018 TO BE ABOVE MID POINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE OF $360 MILLION TO $400 MILLION​