BRIEF-Capital Power Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28
2017年10月25日 / 中午12点26分 / 更新于 18 小时内

BRIEF-Capital Power Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Capital Power Corp:

* Capital power reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sets FY dividend of C$1.67per share

* Capital Power Corp - qtrly loss per share C$0.13‍​

* Capital Power Corp - qtrly ‍revenues and other income $346 million versus $374 million ​

* Capital power-in quarter,recognized pre-tax impairment charges of $32 million, $14 million, $37 million with respect to Southport, Roxboro, Decatur energy facilities​

* Capital Power Corp - ‍ pre-tax impairment charges of $32 million, $14 million and $37 million in quarter had no cash impact​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

