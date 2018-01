Jan 11 (Reuters) - Capital Product Partners Lp:

* CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF AFRAMAX M/T ‘ARISTAIOS’ WITH FOUR YEAR REMAINING TIME CHARTER ATTACHED

* CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS LP - DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $52.5 MILLION

* CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS LP - ‍INTENDS TO FUND DEAL THROUGH AVAILABLE CASH OF $24.2 MILLION AND $28.3 MILLION TERM LOAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: