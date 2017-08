July 10 (Reuters) - Capital Research Global Investors:

* Capital Research Global Investors Reports 1.9 percent passive stake in Juniper Networks Inc as of June 30, 2017 - ‍​SEC filing

* Capital Research Global Investors previously reported 10.5 percent passive stake in Juniper Networks Inc as of February 28, 2017 - ‍​SEC filing