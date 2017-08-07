FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Capital Southwest Q1 total investment income of $7.7 mln, vs $7.7 mln in prior quarter​
2017年8月7日 / 晚上9点15分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-Capital Southwest Q1 total investment income of $7.7 mln, vs $7.7 mln in prior quarter​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Capital Southwest Corp

* Capital Southwest announces financial results for first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2017

* Capital Southwest Corp qtrly ‍pre-tax net investment income of $3.6 million, or $0.22 per weighted average diluted share​

* Capital Southwest Corp - ‍company's net asset value, or NAV, at June 30, 2017 was $17.96 per share, as compared to $17.80 at March 31, 2017​

* Capital Southwest Corp - ‍for quarter ended June 30, reported total investment income of $7.7 million, compared to $7.7 million in prior quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

