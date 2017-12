Dec 22 (Reuters) - Capricor Therapeutics Inc:

* CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ANTHONY BERGMANN AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018 - SEC FILING

* CAPRICOR THERAPEUTICS INC - ON DEC 20, LELAND GERSHELL GAVE NOTICE OF HIS RESIGNATION AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018