1 个月前
BRIEF-Capricor Therapeutics retains full rights to CAP-1002 as Janssen Biotech decides not to exercise option
2017年7月6日 / 晚上10点44分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Capricor Therapeutics retains full rights to CAP-1002 as Janssen Biotech decides not to exercise option

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 6 (Reuters) - Capricor Therapeutics Inc:

* Capricor therapeutics- no payments between capricor and janssen are required to be made in relation to this decision

* Capricor therapeutics retains full rights to cap-1002 as janssen biotech, inc. Decides not to exercise option

* Capricor therapeutics inc-in connection with decision, collaboration agreement, license option entered into between co and janssen terminated

* Capricor therapeutics inc-no payments between capricor and janssen are required to be made in relation to decision

* Capricor therapeutics-co to have fully paid-up non-exclusive license under patents controlled by janssen utilized in production of clinical trial materials

* Capricor therapeutics-to have non-exclusive license to publish, disclose, use information of janssen utilized in production of clinical trial materials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

