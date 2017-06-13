FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-Capricor unit enters into amendment to CIRM notice of loan award
BRIEF-Capricor unit enters into amendment to CIRM notice of loan award

路透新闻部

June 13 (Reuters) - Capricor Therapeutics Inc:

* Capricor Therapeutics Inc - ‍on June 7, unit of co entered into amendment no. 2 to CIRM notice of loan award - SEC filing​

* Capricor Therapeutics Inc - under amendment, ‍ total award amount has been reduced to $14.4 million, operational milestones nos. 3 and 4 have been removed​

* Capricor Therapeutics Inc - ‍certain reporting requirements have been removed to coincide with elimination of certain enrollment milestones​ Source text: (bit.ly/2swJYUF) Further company coverage:

