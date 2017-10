BRIEF-CAPSTONE FURTHER LOWERS QUARTERLY OPERATING EXPENSE TARGET TO $5 MLN PER QUARTER

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Capstone Turbine Corp:

* CAPSTONE FURTHER LOWERS ITS QUARTERLY OPERATING EXPENSE TARGET ON ENGINEERING RESTRUCTURING

* CAPSTONE TURBINE SAYS ‍FURTHER LOWERING QUARTERLY OPERATING EXPENSE TARGET FROM $5.5 MILLION PER QUARTER TO $5.0 MILLION PER QUARTER​

* CAPSTONE TURBINE - ‍NEW RESTRUCTURING PLACES ALL OF CO‘S ENGINEERING ASSETS INTO 1 NEW TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS GROUP REPORTING DIRECTLY TO CO‘S CEO DARREN JAMISON​

* CAPSTONE TURBINE CORP - CO INITIALLY REDUCED ITS QUARTERLY OPERATING EXPENSES FROM $10.5 MILLION IN Q1 OF FISCAL 2016 TO $6.1 MILLION IN Q3 OF FISCAL 2017​

* CAPSTONE TURBINE - ‍NEW ENGINEERING RESTRUCTURING & OTHER COST REDUCTION ACTIVITIES FURTHER REDUCE OPERATING EXPENSES BY APPROXIMATELY $500,000 A QUARTER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: