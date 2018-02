BRIEF-Capstone Mining Reaches Agreement To Sell Minto Mine

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Capstone Mining Corp:

* PRESS RELEASE - CAPSTONE MINING REACHES AGREEMENT TO SELL MINTO MINE

* CAPSTONE MINING CORP - ‍CAPSTONE WILL RECEIVE US$37.5 MILLION IN CASH, PLUS WORKING CAPITAL ADJUSTMENTS​

* CAPSTONE MINING CORP - ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE PRIMARILY TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​

* CAPSTONE MINING CORP - ‍CAPSTONE WILL ALSO GET SHARES REPRESENTING 9.9% OF SHARES OF PEMBRIDGE UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL​

* CAPSTONE MINING CORP - ‍AGREED, FOR A PERIOD OF 1 YEAR POST-CLOSING, TO RETAIN ONE-THIRD OF EXISTING SURETY BOND IF REQUESTED BY PEMBRIDGE​

* CAPSTONE MINING CORP - ‍ AGREED TO SELL ITS MINTO MINE TO PEMBRIDGE RESOURCES PLC​