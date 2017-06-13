FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月内
BRIEF-Capstone Turbine Q4 loss per share $0.13
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月13日 / 晚上8点31分 / 2 个月内

BRIEF-Capstone Turbine Q4 loss per share $0.13

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 13 (Reuters) - Capstone Turbine Corp:

* Capstone Turbine reports fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.13

* Q4 revenue $22.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $21.5 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Capstone Turbine- company reported cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash increased $335,000 from q3 of fiscal 2017 to $19.7 million as of march 31

* Capstone Turbine Corp says inventories decreased $1.2 million from q3 primarily on lower finished goods on hand

* Capstone Turbine Corp says bookings for q4 were $20.2 million compared to $18.3 million in year-ago q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below