BRIEF-Cara reports Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.46​
2017年11月3日 / 晚上9点28分 / 更新于 11 小时前

BRIEF-Cara reports Q3 2017 adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.46​

1 分钟阅读

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Cara Operations Ltd

* Cara reports Q3 2017 results - total system sales grow 36.9%, same restaurant sales +0.9% and operating EBITDA increases 30.1%.

* Cara Operations Ltd qtrly ‍SHR $0.34​

* Cara Operations Ltd qtrly adjusted earnings per share ‍$0.46​

* Cara Operations Ltd - qtrly total system sales $684.7 million versus $500.1 mln‍​

* Cara Operations - ‍to supplement cash flow and debt repayment co is also planning less capital expenditures in 2018 as “we build fewer new restaurants”​

* Cara Operations Ltd - ‍same restaurant sales growth for 13 weeks ended September 24, 2017 was 0.9 percent ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

