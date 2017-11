Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cara Therapeutics Inc

* Cara Therapeutics Inc reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.38

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cara Therapeutics Inc - expects existing cash and cash equivalents, among others to be sufficient to fund operating expenses, capex requirements into 2019​