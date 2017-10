Oct 26 (Reuters) - Carbo Ceramics Inc

* Carbo announces third quarter 2017 results

* Carbo Ceramics Inc - ‍revenue for Q3 of 2017 of $50.2 million, an increase of 148 percent year-over-year and 15 percent sequentially​

* Carbo Ceramics Inc - qtrly loss per share ‍$1.97​

* Q3 revenue view $47.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )