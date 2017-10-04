FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cardinal Health - ‍Expects to incur estimated exit or disposal activities costs of $130 mln
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
深度分析
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
时事要闻
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月4日 / 晚上8点59分 / 14 天前

BRIEF-Cardinal Health - ‍Expects to incur estimated exit or disposal activities costs of $130 mln

1 分钟阅读

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Cardinal Health Inc

* Cardinal Health - ‍expects to incur estimated costs associated with exit or disposal activities of $130 million on a pre-tax basis

* Cardinal Health - ‍expected costs related with restructuring include $125 million in contract termination costs related to existing third-party arrangement

* Cardinal Health Inc - $125 million of costs were incurred in 3 months ended Sept 30, remaining costs expected to be incurred in FY ending June 30, 2018

* Cardinal Health-entered deal with third-party distributor to effect transition of distribution of medical unit's surgeon gloves in some countries outside U.S. Source: (bit.ly/2xSsrZJ) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below