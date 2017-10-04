BRIEF-Cardinal Health - ‍Expects to incur estimated exit or disposal activities costs of $130 mln

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Cardinal Health Inc
* Cardinal Health - expects to incur estimated costs associated with exit or disposal activities of $130 million on a pre-tax basis
* Cardinal Health - expected costs related with restructuring include $125 million in contract termination costs related to existing third-party arrangement
* Cardinal Health Inc - $125 million of costs were incurred in 3 months ended Sept 30, remaining costs expected to be incurred in FY ending June 30, 2018
* Cardinal Health-entered deal with third-party distributor to effect transition of distribution of medical unit's surgeon gloves in some countries outside U.S.