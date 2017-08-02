FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cardinal Health Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.31
2017年8月2日 / 下午5点47分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Cardinal Health Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.31

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Cardinal Health Inc

* Cardinal Health reports Q4 and fiscal 2017 results, provides 2018 guidance

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.31

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.86

* Q4 revenue $33 billion versus I/B/E/S view $32.73 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2018 non-GAAP earnings per share $4.85 to $5.10 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2019 non-GAAP earnings per share at least $5.60

* Reports Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.31

* FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $4.03

* Reports FY 2017 revenue of $130 billion

* Reports Q4 revenue up 5 percent

* Fourth-quarter revenue for pharmaceutical segment increased 5 percent to $29.6 billion

* Q4 revenue view $32.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $5.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says taking some discrete actions, which will affect its EPS in FY18 and will improve co's trajectory for 2019 and beyond

* Says it is targeting fiscal 2019 non-GAAP EPS of at least $5.60 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

