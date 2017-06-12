FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-Cardinal Health to issue, sell $1 bln aggregate principal amount of 1.948 pct notes due 2019
2017年6月12日

BRIEF-Cardinal Health to issue, sell $1 bln aggregate principal amount of 1.948 pct notes due 2019

June 12 (Reuters) - Cardinal Health Inc:

* On June 12, co will issue and sell $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 1.948% notes due 2019 - SEC filing

* Cardinal Health - expects all commitments under bridge facility to be terminated in full, effective as of June 13, 2017

* Cardinal Health - will issue, sell $1.15 billion aggregate amount of 2.616% notes due 2022, $350 million aggregate amount of floating rate notes due 2022

* Cardinal Health - will issue, sell $750 million aggregate amount of 3.079% notes due 2024, $1.35 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.410% notes due 2027

* Will also issue and sell $600 million aggregate principal amount of 4.368% notes due 2047 Source text: (bit.ly/2rRzNJa) Further company coverage:

