BRIEF-Cardinal Health to sell its china business to Shanghai Pharma for $1.2 bln‍​

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Cardinal Health Inc -

* Cardinal health signs definitive agreement to sell its china business to Shanghai Pharma

* Deal for $1.2 bln‍​

* ‍Does not include Cardinal’s remaining businesses in China, including Cordis, its medical sourcing team

* ‍Sale includes Cardinal Health’s pharmaceutical and medical products distribution business in China​

* ‍Eric Zwisler, chairman of Cardinal Health China, will retire effective immediately as part of sale​