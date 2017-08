July 31 (Reuters) - CardioFocus:

* Japanese Ministry Of Health, Labour, Welfare approved Heartlight Endoscopic Ablation for treatment of Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation in Japan​

* CardioFocus Inc says CardioFocus has established a distribution partnership with Japan Lifeline Co Ltd

* CardioFocus and JLL anticipate a commercial launch of Heartlight System in Q1 of 2018