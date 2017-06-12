BRIEF-Cardiome announces commercial launch of BRINAVESS in Canada

1 分钟阅读
June 12 (Reuters) - Cardiome Pharma Corp:
* Cardiome announces commercial launch of Brinavess® (vernakalant hydrochloride) in Canada
* Says product is currently available on Ontario formulary, with a broader launch anticipated in q3 of this year
* Cardiome Pharma Corp- we are ready for sales to commence ahead of our previously guided Q4 timeline.