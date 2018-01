BRIEF-Cardiome Announces Expanded Label For Aggrastat In China

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Cardiome Pharma Corp:

* CARDIOME ANNOUNCES EXPANDED LABEL FOR AGGRASTAT® IN CHINA INCLUDING NEW STEMI INDICATION AND HIGH DOSE BOLUS REGIMEN

* CARDIOME PHARMA - AGGRASTAT EXPANDED LABEL NOW INCLUDE PATIENTS WITH STEMI WHO ARE INTENDED FOR PRIMARY PERCUTANEOUS CORONARY INTERVENTION

* CARDIOME PHARMA - CHINESE CENTER FOR DRUG EVALUATION ALSO APPROVED AGGRASTAT HIGH DOSE BOLUS REGIMEN TO BE USED ON BOTH INDICATED PATIENT POPULATIONS IN STUDY