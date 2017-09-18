BRIEF-Cardiovascular Systems announces anticipated revenue impact from hurricanes

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Cardiovascular Systems Inc
* Cardiovascular Systems announces anticipated revenue impact from hurricanes Harvey and Irma
* Cardiovascular Systems - impact of hurricanes Harvey and Irma on procedure volumes in Greater Houstonm Florida will reduce fiscal 2018 Q1 revenues
* Cardiovascular Systems -potential revenue impact on CSI quarterly results magnified due to “small product portfolio and location and timing of storms”
* Cardiovascular Systems - fiscal Q1 revenues are more heavily weighted in September, as procedure volumes begin to accelerate from summer levels
* Cardiovascular Systems Inc - “Houston and Florida markets typically generate over 15% of CSI’s revenues”
* Cardiovascular Systems - co anticipates that the factors will reduce Q1 revenues below range of $52.6 million to $53.6 million provided on August 2, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: