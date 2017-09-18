FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cardiovascular Systems announces anticipated revenue impact from hurricanes
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月18日 / 上午11点20分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Cardiovascular Systems announces anticipated revenue impact from hurricanes

1 分钟阅读

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Cardiovascular Systems Inc

* Cardiovascular Systems announces anticipated revenue impact from hurricanes Harvey and Irma

* Cardiovascular Systems - ‍impact of hurricanes Harvey and Irma on procedure volumes in Greater Houstonm Florida will reduce fiscal 2018 Q1 revenues​

* Cardiovascular Systems -‍potential revenue impact on CSI quarterly results magnified due to “small product portfolio and location and timing of storms”​

* Cardiovascular Systems - ‍fiscal Q1 revenues are more heavily weighted in September, as procedure volumes begin to accelerate from summer levels​

* Cardiovascular Systems Inc - ‍“Houston and Florida markets typically generate over 15% of CSI’s revenues”​

* Cardiovascular Systems - ‍co anticipates that the factors will reduce Q1 revenues below range of $52.6 million to $53.6 million provided on August 2, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below