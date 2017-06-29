BRIEF-Cardiovascular Systems says on June 27, Plaintiffs filed an amended complaint regarding Shoemaker V. Cardiovascular Systems case

1 分钟阅读
June 29 (Reuters) - Cardiovascular Systems Inc
* Cardiovascular Systems - On June 27, 2017, Plaintiffs filed an amended complaint regarding Shoemaker V. Cardiovascular Systems case
* Cardiovascular Systems- complaint makes allegations co made materially false, misleading statements,failed to disclose material adverse facts about business
* Cardiovascular Systems - Plaintiffs seek unspecified monetary damages on behalf of alleged class, interest, attorney's fees and costs of litigation
* Cardiovascular Systems Inc - Complaint relates to alleged kickbacks to health care providers - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2tt86bs] Further company coverage: