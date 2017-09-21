FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Career Education Corp announces departure of chief financial officer
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月21日 / 下午1点19分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Career Education Corp announces departure of chief financial officer

1 分钟阅读

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Career Education Corp

* Career Education Corporation announces departure of chief financial officer

* Career Education Corp - A.J. Cederoth, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will be leaving company

* Career Education Corp - company intends to undertake a search for a new chief financial officer

* Career Education Corp - ‍Cederoth’s employment with company is expected to continue through September 30, 2017​

* Career Education Corp - Ashish Ghia, vice president finance, has been appointed as interim chief financial officer, effective September 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

