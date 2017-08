Aug 9 (Reuters) - Career Education Corp

* Career Education Corporation reports results for second quarter ended June 30, 2017

* Q2 revenue $146.2 million versus $182.6 million

* Career Education Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.06‍​

* Career Education Corp - ‍total enrollments within university group increased 3.2 percent versus prior year​

* Career Education Corp - ‍expect positive new enrollments for second half of 2017 in University Group​