BRIEF-Cargill protein invests $146 mln in Nashville to give customers expanded protein options
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元"人逢喜事精神爽"
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元"人逢喜事精神爽"
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
2017年11月16日 / 下午3点44分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Cargill protein invests $146 mln in Nashville to give customers expanded protein options

1 分钟阅读

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Cargill:

* Cargill protein invests $146 million in Nashville to give customers expanded protein options

* Cargill - ‍Sausage production is scheduled to begin at Nashville during first half of 2019​

* Cargill says ‍Cargill’s North America protein business is investing $146 million to expand company’s Nashville, Tenn., facility​

* Cargill says Nashville investment is part of Cargill’s ongoing commitment to growth in its protein business​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

