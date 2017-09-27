FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cargill reports ‍Q1 gaap net earnings of $973 mln
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月27日 / 下午1点19分 / 21 天前

BRIEF-Cargill reports ‍Q1 gaap net earnings of $973 mln

1 分钟阅读

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Cargill:

* Quarterly adjusted operating earnings totaled $888 million, exceeding by 7 percent $827 million earned in last year’s strong comparative period​

* Quarterly ‍net earnings on a U.S. gaap basis were $973 million, up 14 percent from $852 million a year ago​

* Quarterly revenues totaled $27.3 billion, edging ahead of last year’s $27.1 billion​

* Quarterly ‍protein results in North America lifted by brisk consumer demand for beef, strong exports, more abundant cattle supplies​

* Food Ingredients & Applications was second-largest contributor to company’s quarterly earnings​

* In quarter, Industrial & Financial Services segment was down slightly from last year​

* Rising production and building global stocks for grain, oilseeds during last four crop cycles depressed market volatility, commodity prices​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

