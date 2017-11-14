BRIEF-CarGurus Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02

Nov 14 (Reuters) - CarGurus Inc:
* CarGurus announces third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.02
* Q3 revenue $83 million versus I/B/E/S view $79.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* CarGurus Inc sees FY total revenue $311.3 to $312.3 million
* CarGurus Inc - sees FY 2017 non-gaap EPS $0.11 to $0.12
* CarGurus Inc sees Q4 non gaap total revenue $85 to $86 million
* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $305.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $81.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $81.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S