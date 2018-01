BRIEF-Carl Icahn Issues Open Letter To Board Of Sandridge Energy

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Icahn Enterprises Lp:

* CARL ICAHN ISSUES OPEN LETTER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SANDRIDGE ENERGY

* CARL ICAHN IN LETTER TO SANDRIDGE BOARD - “PLEASED THAT YOU MADE THE WISE CHOICE TO TERMINATE THE BONANZA MERGER AGREEMENT”

* CARL ICAHN​ IN LETTER SAYS BELIEVE THAT TWO OF FIVE MEMBERS OF SANDRIDGE ENERGY BOARD OF DIRECTORS MUST RESIGN

* CARL ICAHN SAYS SANDRIDGE MUST AGREE NEW EXTRAORDINARY DEALS, MATERIAL CHANGES TO COMPENSATION ARRANGEMENTS, MUST BE APPROVED BY SUPER-MAJORITY VOTE OF BOARD

* ‍CARL ICAHN​ IN LETTER SAYS WOULD EXPECT TO DESIGNATE ONE OF THE NEW DIRECTORS OF SANDRIDGE ENERGY BOARD

* CARL ICAHN SAYS SINCE BONANZA DEAL HAS BEEN TERMINATED AND SHARE ISSUANCE PROPOSAL ABANDONED, SANDRIDGE MUST NOW TERMINATE THE POISON PILL

* CARL ICAHN SAYS IF BOARD INSISTS ON KEEPING POISON PILL THROUGH ANNUAL MEETING, PILL MUST BE AMENDED IN INTERIM TO DELETE ”ACTING IN CONCERT” PROVISION

* CARL ICAHN​ IN LETTER SAYS BELIEVE RIGHT TO DESIGNATE THE OTHER DIRECTOR SHOULD BE OFFERED TO SANDRIDGE’S OTHER FOUR OR FIVE LARGEST SHAREHOLDERS

* CARL ICAHN SAYS IF BOARD INSISTS ON KEEPING POISON PILL THROUGH ANNUAL MEETING, PILL MUST ALSO BE AMENDED TO RAISE TRIGGER THRESHOLD TO 25% FROM 10%