BRIEF-Carl Icahn Makes Demand To Inspect Certain Books And Records Of Sandridge Energy

Dec 1 (Reuters) - SandRidge Energy Inc:

* CARL ICAHN - ON DEC 1, ICAHN DELIVERED TO SANDRIDGE ENERGY A DEMAND TO INSPECT CERTAIN BOOKS AND RECORDS OF SANDRIDGE

* CARL ICAHN - DEMAND TO INSPECT CERTAIN BOOKS AND RECORDS OF SANDRIDGE ENERGY MADE PURSUANT TO SECTION 220 OF THE DELAWARE GENERAL CORPORATION LAW

* CARL ICAHN - ICAHN PARTIES WILL AGREE TO ENTER CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH SANDRIDGE REGARDING DOCUMENTS TO BE INSPECTED

* CARL ICAHN - PURPOSE OF THE 220 DEMAND IS TO ALLOW ICAHN TO INVESTIGATE ACTIONS OF SANDRIDGE ENERGY‘S SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND BOARD

* CARL ICAHN - WILL INSIST CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH SANDRIDGE CONTAIN PROVISION FOR A THIRD PARTY TO ORDER MAKING SOME DOCUMENTS PUBLIC

* CARL ICAHN - PURPOSE OF DEMAND IS TO ALLOW ICAHN TO INVESTIGATE ACTIONS PERTAINING TO SANDRIDGE‘S SENIOR MANAGEMENT COMPENSATION

* CARL ICAHN - DEMAND ALSO TO INVESTIGATE ACTIONS PERTAINING TO SANDRIDGE‘S PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF BONANZA CREEK ENERGY, AND POISON PILL ADOPTED BY CO

* CARL ICAHN - DEPENDING ON CONTENT OF DOCUMENTS DEMANDED FROM SANDRIDGE, ICAHN PARTIES MIGHT PURSUE PROXY CONTEST TO OPPOSE BONANZA DEAL