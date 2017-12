Dec 18 (Reuters) - Carlaw Capital V Corp:

* CARLAW CAPITAL V CORP. ANNOUNCES REVERSE TAKE-OVER BY NATURAL MED COMPANY

* CARLAW CAPITAL V - HOLDERS OF NMC SHARES WILL RECEIVE ONE SHARE IN CAPITAL OF CO FOR EACH NMC SHARE HELD AT DEEMED PRICE OF $0.50 PER CARLAW SHARE

* CARLAW CAPITAL V CORP - PROPOSED TRANSACTION WILL TAKE PLACE BY WAY OF A "THREE-CORNERED" AMALGAMATION