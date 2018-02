BRIEF-Carlisle Cos Reports Q4 Sales Rose 20 Pct To $1.072 Bln

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Carlisle Companies Inc:

* CARLISLE COMPANIES REPORTS RECORD FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER NET SALES

* Q4 SALES ROSE 20 PERCENT TO $1.072 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.82 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* CARLISLE COMPANIES - ‍Q4 REPORTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCLUDES $0.19 OF RESTRUCTURING, FACILITY RATIONALIZATION AND ACQUISITION RELATED COSTS​

* FOR 2018 ON A CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS, WE EXPECT TOTAL NET SALES GROWTH IN MID-TEENS

* CARLISLE COMPANIES - ‍Q4 REPORTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCLUDES $0.84 OF ESTIMATED POSITIVE DIRECT AND INDIRECT IMPACT DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT​

* EXPECT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $135 MILLION TO $160 MILLION FOR 2018

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.97, REVENUE VIEW $1.00 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $4.61 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S