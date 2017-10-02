FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carlisle Cos to acquire Accella Performance for $670 mln
2017年10月2日

BRIEF-Carlisle Cos to acquire Accella Performance for $670 mln

1 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Carlisle Companies Inc

* Carlisle companies to acquire Accella Performance Materials

* Significant synergies of $30 million expected from deal​

* Deal for ‍$670 million​

* Upon completion of transaction, business will be reported as part of CCM segment​

* First year EPS accretion is expected to be $0.09 from deal​

* Entered into definitive purchase agreement to acquire Accella Performance Materials from Arsenal Capital Partners​

* Carlisle Says ‍transaction EBITDA margins and EPS accretion are defined under “non-GAAP measures,” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

