BRIEF-Carlyle Group says reached settlements with investors in 2 commodities investment vehicles managed by affiliate of partnership

July 6 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group LP:

* Carlyle Group LP says reached settlements with investors in two commodities investment vehicles managed by an affiliate of partnership - sec filing

* Carlyle Group LP - ‍net of previously recorded reserves, partnership expects to record in connection with settlements a charge not exceeding $60 million in q2

* Carlyle Group-with settlement, completes exit of commodities investment advisory business, hedge fund investment advisory businesses acquired from 2010-2014

* Carlyle Group LP - actual amount recorded in connection with settlements anticipated to be reduced by reimbursement from various sources of recovery