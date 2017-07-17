BRIEF-Carlyle Group signs agreement to invest in ZeroChaos‍

1 分钟阅读
July 17 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group LP:
* Carlyle Group LP says has signed an agreement to make a substantial investment in ZeroChaos, a provider of software and services to corporations
* Transaction terms were not disclosed
* Says Snow Phipps Group, ZeroChaos’ current financial partner, will exit its stake as part of the transaction
* ZeroChaos will continue to be led by its current leadership team, including CEO Michael Werblun and COO Matthew Levine
* Gordon Coburn, the former President of Cognizant, will join the board of ZeroChaos as Executive Chairman