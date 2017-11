Nov 28 (Reuters) - CarMax Inc:

* CARMAX SAYS ‍IS EXPANDING ITS COMMERCIAL RELATIONSHIP WITH REPAIRPAL, A PROVIDER OF AUTO SERVICE AND REPAIR VIA A NETWORK OF REPAIRPAL CERTIFIED SHOPS​

* CARMAX INC - CARMAX HAS MADE A MINORITY INVESTMENT OF $5 MILLION AS LEAD IN A NEW ROUND OF FINANCING FOR REPAIRPAL​