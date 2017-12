Dec 21 (Reuters) - Carmax Inc:

* CARMAX REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.81 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 REVENUE $4.11 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $3.98 BILLION

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL WHOLESALE UNIT SALES INCREASED 9.1%​

* QTRLY USED UNIT SALES IN COMPARABLE STORES INCREASED 2.7 PERCENT

* QTRLY TOTAL USED UNIT SALES ROSE 8.2 PERCENT