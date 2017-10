Oct 27 (Reuters) - Carolina Financial Corp:

* CAROLINA FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND FIRST SOUTH BANCORP, INC. RECEIVE STOCKHOLDER AND REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR MERGER

* CAROLINA FINANCIAL - ‍CLOSING OF MERGERS OF CAROLINA FINANCIAL AND FIRST SOUTH AND THEIR SUBSIDIARY BANKS ARE EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON NOV 1​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: