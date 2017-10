Oct 26 (Reuters) - Carpenter Technology Corp

* Carpenter Technology reports first quarter fiscal year 2018 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.49

* Q1 sales $479.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $454.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S