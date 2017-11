Nov 28 (Reuters) - Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc:

* CARRIZO OIL AND GAS ANNOUNCES PARTIAL REDEMPTION OF 7.50 PERCENT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020

* CARRIZO OIL AND GAS - ‍NOTES WILL BE REDEEMED AT A REDEMPTION PRICE OF 101.875 PERCENT OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF