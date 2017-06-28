BRIEF-Carrizo Oil & Gas announces offering of $250 million of senior notes due 2025

June 28 (Reuters) - Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc

* Carrizo Oil & Gas announces offering of $250 million of senior notes due 2025

* Carrizo Oil & Gas - intends to use net proceeds for pending acquisition, including to fund future potential acquisitions or a portion of its 2017 and 2018 capital expenditure plans

* Carrizo Oil & Gas - pending closing of pending acquisition, co intends to use net proceeds from offering to reduce borrowings under revolving credit facility