BRIEF-Carrizo Oil & Gas announces the sale of its Marcellus Shale assets
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月6日 / 上午10点39分 / 12 天前

BRIEF-Carrizo Oil & Gas announces the sale of its Marcellus Shale assets

1 分钟阅读

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc:

* Press release - Carrizo Oil & Gas announces the sale of its Marcellus Shale assets

* Says ‍entered into an agreement to sell its assets in Marcellus Shale to a subsidiary of Kalnin Ventures Llc for $84 million in cash​

* Carrizo Oil & Gas - ‍additionally, co could receive contingent payments of up to $7.5 million in aggregate based on natural gas prices exceeding certain thresholds over next three years​

* Says ‍effective date of transaction is April 1, 2017​

* Says ‍expect to close sale of both of our Appalachian packages during Q4​

* Carrizo Oil & Gas says DJ Basin Package is currently being marketed, and interest has been strong; hopes to be able to announce a sale of this asset later this quarter​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

