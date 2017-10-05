FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carrizo Oil & Gas expects total production for Q3 to be above midpoint of its previously-issued guidance
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月5日 / 上午10点41分 / 13 天前

BRIEF-Carrizo Oil & Gas expects total production for Q3 to be above midpoint of its previously-issued guidance

1 分钟阅读

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc:

* Carrizo Oil & Gas provides update on operations, hedging, and announces third quarter 2017 financial results release date and conference call

* Carrizo Oil & Gas - expects total production for Q3 of 2017 to be above midpoint of its previously-issued guidance range of 53,467-54,733 Boe/d​

* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - is revising its crude oil production guidance for Q3 to 34,700-34,900 Bbls/d from 35,400-35,800 bbls/d

* Carrizo Oil & Gas-estimates impact from hurricane harvey on Q3 production volumes from Eagle Ford Shale to be approximately 2,500 Boe/d

* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc - for Q4 of 2017, company currently has swaps covering 15,000 Bbls/d of crude oil at an average fixed price of $53.44/Bbl Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

