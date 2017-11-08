FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年11月8日 / 中午12点20分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant Q3 earnings per share $0.06

2 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Carrols Restaurant Group Inc:

* Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc reports financial results for the third quarter 2017

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.08

* Q3 earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc qtrly ‍restaurant sales increased 19.4% to $285.2 million from $238.9 million in Q3 of 2016​

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc qtrly ‍comparable restaurant sales increased 7.5% compared to being flat in prior year period​

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc sees ‍full year 2017 total restaurant sales of $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion​

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc sees ‍full year 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $75 million to $85 million​

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc sees ‍full year 2017 adjusted ebitda of $85 million to $90 million​

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc sees ‍full year 2017 commodity costs are expected to increase 3% to 4% including a 9% to 10% increase in beef costs​

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc sees ‍full year 2018 total restaurant sales are expected to be $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion​

* Carrols Restaurant Group Inc sees ‍full year 2018 adjusted ebitda is expected to be $90 million to $100 million​

* Carrols Restaurant - sees ‍ full year 2018 capital expenditures before discretionary growth-related expenditures are expected to be $45 million to $50 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

