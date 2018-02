Feb 23 (Reuters) - Cars.Com Inc:

* CARS.COM ANNOUNCES CLOSE OF DIRECTOR NOMINATION PERIOD

* CONFIRMED STARBOARD VALUE LP SUBMITTED NOTICE OF NOMINATION OF 4 DIRECTORS TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO CO‘S BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING​

* RECENTLY HELD DISCUSSIONS WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF STARBOARD, THOSE DISCUSSIONS REMAIN ONGOING​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: