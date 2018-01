Jan 30 (Reuters) - Cars.Com Inc:

* CARS.COM AND TRONC AGREE TO EARLY CONVERSION OF AFFILIATE MARKETS

* CO, TRONC ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO CONVERT TRONC‘S 8 AFFILIATE MARKETS INTO CARS.COM‘S DIRECT RETAIL CHANNEL, EFFECTIVE FEB 1

* AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES A MULTI-YEAR ADVERTISING AND MARKETING AGREEMENT BETWEEN CARS.COM AND TRONC

* UPON CONVERSION, TRONC'S SALES AND SUPPORT TEAMS WILL ALSO JOIN CARS.COM