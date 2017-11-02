FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cartesian says exploring strategic alternatives
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 中午12点20分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Cartesian says exploring strategic alternatives

2 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Cartesian Inc

* Cartesian announces exploration of strategic alternatives and executive management changes

* Cartesian inc - ‍announced a series of executive management changes​

* Cartesian inc - ‍strategic review committee of board is leading process of exploring strategic alternatives​

* Cartesian inc - ‍peter woodward will resign from his position as chief executive officer, effective november 15​

* Cartesian inc - ‍chief financial officer john ferrara will resign from his position as cfo, effective november 15​

* Cartesian inc - ‍woodward will remain a member of company’s board of directors​

* Cartesian inc - ‍dermod ranaghan, managing director of emea, will add role of acting chief financial officer for company​

* Cartesian - ‍serafin, hawkins, ranaghan, william hill, with chairman tringali, will constitute an office of chief executive under direction of tringali​

* Cartesian inc - ‍in connection with review of strategic alternatives, co has postponed its annual shareholder meeting to allow process to be concluded​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below