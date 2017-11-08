FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cartier Resources announces $4 mln bought deal flow-through private placement and $2 mln common share private placement
2017年11月8日 / 下午2点50分 / 更新于 20 小时前

BRIEF-Cartier Resources announces $4 mln bought deal flow-through private placement and $2 mln common share private placement

1 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Cartier Resources Inc:

* Cartier Resources announces $4.0 million bought deal flow-through private placement and $2.0 million common share private placement

* Cartier Resources Inc - ‍net proceeds will be used to fund further exploration on company’s Chimo Mine, Wilson, Benoist And Fenton properties​

* Cartier Resources Inc - announces ‍private placement of 12.1 million common shares of co issued on a flow-through basis at a price of $0.33 per FT share​

* Cartier resources - ‍also announces private placement on “best efforts” agency basis of up to 10 million common shares at price of $0.20 per common share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

