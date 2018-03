BRIEF-Carvana Co Q4 Revenue $265.1 Million

March 6 (Reuters) - Carvana Co:

* CARVANA ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 148 PERCENT TO $265.1 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.36

* QTRLY GAAP BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE WAS $0.45

* QTRLY RETAIL UNITS SOLD TOTALED 13,517, AN INCREASE OF 141%

* “ANTICIPATE CONTINUED TRIPLE DIGIT GROWTH IN UNITS AND REVENUE FOR BOTH Q1 AND THE FULL YEAR 2018”

* SEES Q1 2018 RETAIL UNIT SALES OF 17,000 - 18,500

* SEES Q1 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $325 MILLION - $355 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 RETAIL UNIT SALES OF 89,000 - 93,000

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE OF $1.725 BILLION - $1.825 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.34, REVENUE VIEW $269.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S