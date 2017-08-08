FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carvana Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.28
2017年8月8日 / 晚上8点27分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-Carvana Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.28

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Carvana Co

* Carvana announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $225 million to $255 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $850 million to $910 million

* Q2 revenue $209 million versus I/B/E/S view $199.4 million

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.28

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly retail units sold totaled 10,682, an increase of 145% from Q2 2016

* Carvana co - sees Q3 2017 retail unit sales of 11,500 - 13,000, an increase of 129% - 159% year-over-year

* Says we are reiterating our FY 2017 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

